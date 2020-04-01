Nonprofits across Charlotte are busy helping you. But how can you help them?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nonprofit organizations across the Charlotte area are stepping up to help people in need. They are busier than ever in this unprecedented time, which means they may need support in different ways than usual.
Loaves and Fishes is making sure families in need keep their refrigerators stocked, but they need help to keep these boxes full of nutritious groceries.
“We are burning through it fast,” Tina Postel, Executive Director of Loaves and Fishes, said. “We are getting more calls a day than ever and we are serving over 3,000 different people a week’s worth of food.”
They are operating a mobile pantry several times a day at locations across the city. People can drive up and stay in their cars while volunteers put boxes of food inside of their cars.
“There are so many people that are hurting that don’t know how to pay the bills and keep food on the table during this difficult time,” Postel said.
To donate to Loaves and Fishes click here or text hungeraction to 44321.
Times are tough year-round for families staying at Ronald McDonald House in Charlotte while their children are in the hospitals.
“Our job is to make sure our services go uninterrupted to families no matter what is going on in our environment,” Denise Cubbedge, CEO of Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, said.
You can help the house by donating.
“Funding a meal for a family, funding cleaning supplies and things that we need to keep our house germ free,” Cubbedge said.
You can drop these items off yourself, or shop from home using their Amazon wishlist. To donate to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte click here.
If you have a car, The Charlotte Village Network needs you to deliver essentials to seniors.
“As far as volunteer services I would say drivers for right now to pick up groceries for folks,” John Reiter, Executive Director of Charlotte Village Network, said.
To donate to The Charlotte Village Network click here.
They can’t host social events for seniors right now, but they still need volunteers to ensure no one feels forgotten.
It’s a sentiment shared by non-profits now more than ever.
