No fooling, April off to a cool start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday's cold front was lackluster when it came to rainfall, but temperatures are running much cooler this morning behind the front with daybreak readings in the 30s and 40s.
There are even a few snow flurries in the mountains this morning. Looking ahead, like Tuesday, today will be another breezy, cool day with below-average afternoon readings in the lower 60s, but at least we’ll see some sunshine!
You'll need the heat turned back on tonight, as I'm forecasting 20s and 30s under clear skies and a brisk breeze may be slow to die down.
Thursday and Friday bring more sunshine and a steady rebound in temperatures. After a chilly start, a more seasonal afternoon in the upper 60s is forecast for Thursday, while Friday will bring highs in the lower 70s.
High temperatures in the middle 70s are in the weekend forecast that remains dry until perhaps late Sunday. A little better chance for rain may come Monday into Tuesday, but no cold air.
We’re still looking at highs in the 70s both days, a little above average for the first week of April.
Stay safe and have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
