NFL team owners vote to expand playoffs to 14 teams

NFL team owners have voted to expand the playoffs by one team in each conference for a total of 14 next season.
During a conference call to discuss league business after the annual meetings were canceled because of the new coronavirus, the owners also awarded one of those extra games to CBS and one to NBC.
Only the teams with the best record in the AFC and NFC will get a bye under the new format.
The top two teams in each conference skipped wild-card weekend in the past.
