More masks, protective gear on the way for Atrium Health Hospital staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More masks and protective gear are on the way for our doctors and nurses at Atrium Health. One Charlotte woman’s connection to China is the reason this is all happening.
The stay at home order has many people spending hours catching up on their favorite TV shows, but there are other people spending time in other ways to help our community.
Jane Wu says she can’t sit comfortably knowing that medical supplies are hard to come by right now.
“We just don’t have enough masks for everybody to wear it. We’re trying to reserve all the masks for the frontline health providers,” said Wu.
She’s a board member for University City Partners, a group that’s known to give resources that help to build up the community. She’s also originally from China.
There are boxes that have been sent to Charlotte filled with 50,000 top-grade masks, 300,000 gloves, 3,000 goggles, and 800 hazmat suits that are ready for doctors and nurses to use because of Wu’s overseas connections.
“I’m just doing the share I should do. I feel like as a city, we should all stand in solidarity,” Wu said.
Restore Global is a non-profit group behind the effort to support the frontline by footing the bill to have all the materials shipped here. It’s not easy to do because of travel restrictions.
“Not many flights are still flying between U.S. and China,” Wu mentioned.
But Wu isn’t done yet. She says she wants to look out for other places like New York, Louisiana, and California – states that have seen a spread of the virus at an astronomical rate.
“We need masks, but New York is definitely in a crisis,” said Wu.
Her concern is, if we don’t find ways to keep hospital workers protected, we eventually won’t have anyone to protect us from COVID-19.
“I think that’s very, very true. That’s our reality. This virus is very, very contaminating. It’s very easy to spread,” said Wu.
