Mecklenburg EMS worker tests positive for coronavirus

Mecklenburg EMS Agency officials say they were informed that one of their field care providers tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials say the employee is at home in isolation and doing well.
The source of the positive test is unknown, but Medic officials say they can confirm that the provider did not transport a patient who has tested positive to date.
Mecklenburg EMS says all guidelines put forth by the CDC are in place to protect the safety of their employees and patients.
“We will be actively supporting this individual along the way, and their friends and family are in our thoughts. Though this was seemingly inevitable situation with what front line medical professionals are facing during this global pandemic, we would like to take this opportunity to emphasize how grateful we and the community are for our employees who put themselves at risk every day,” said Jeff Keith, Deputy Director of the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic).
