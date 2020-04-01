A look at where our weather may go in April

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following several days of windy and unseasonably warm weather, Charlotte-area lawns and gardens ended the month of March a little on the parched side.
For the first time since September - and only the second time in the past eight months - we closed the record books on a month with below-average rainfall.
Granted, it wasn’t a huge deficit - only about a third of an inch - however, the last week of the month was highlighted by blowtorch winds with three consecutive days in the 80s and virtually no rain.
The combination has dried the ground out, so there’s a small, but growing concern for brush fire flare-ups until rain returns again. That’s not likely until at least early next week, and even then, it may not be a good soaker.
So, what's the outlook going forward?
The National Climate Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service that produces forecasts going out weeks and months in time, just released its April outlook.
In short, their best guess is that Charlotte and the WBTV viewing area - along with much of the South and eastern United States - will enjoy warmer than average temperatures, but also perhaps a bit more rain than the three inches we typically receive during the month of April.
Here's a look at some of the April extremes for Charlotte:
- Wettest Month: 9.01" / 1936
- Driest Month: 0.30" / 1976
- Hottest Afternoon: 96° / April 24, 1925
- Coldest Morning: 21° / April 8, 2007
By the way, as you’ll note from the all-time record low of 21°, it can still get very cold around here at night, with frost fairly common through the first two weeks and even the occasional hard freeze.
But on a brighter note, while the average high temperature on the first is a comfortable 68°, afternoon readings by the end of the month typically top out in the middle 70s.
That’s something to look forward to!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
