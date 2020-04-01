A look at where our weather may go in April

By Al Conklin | April 1, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 10:41 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following several days of windy and unseasonably warm weather, Charlotte-area lawns and gardens ended the month of March a little on the parched side.

For the first time since September - and only the second time in the past eight months - we closed the record books on a month with below-average rainfall.

Average Charlotte Rainfall
Average Charlotte Rainfall (Source: WBTV)

Granted, it wasn’t a huge deficit - only about a third of an inch - however, the last week of the month was highlighted by blowtorch winds with three consecutive days in the 80s and virtually no rain.

Monthly & Yearly Rainfall
Monthly & Yearly Rainfall (Source: WBTV)

The combination has dried the ground out, so there’s a small, but growing concern for brush fire flare-ups until rain returns again. That’s not likely until at least early next week, and even then, it may not be a good soaker.

So, what's the outlook going forward?

The National Climate Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service that produces forecasts going out weeks and months in time, just released its April outlook.

April Precipitation Outlook
April Precipitation Outlook (Source: NOAA)

In short, their best guess is that Charlotte and the WBTV viewing area - along with much of the South and eastern United States - will enjoy warmer than average temperatures, but also perhaps a bit more rain than the three inches we typically receive during the month of April.

Here's a look at some of the April extremes for Charlotte:

  • Wettest Month: 9.01" / 1936
  • Driest Month: 0.30" / 1976
  • Hottest Afternoon: 96° / April 24, 1925
  • Coldest Morning: 21° / April 8, 2007

By the way, as you’ll note from the all-time record low of 21°, it can still get very cold around here at night, with frost fairly common through the first two weeks and even the occasional hard freeze.

But on a brighter note, while the average high temperature on the first is a comfortable 68°, afternoon readings by the end of the month typically top out in the middle 70s.

April Temperature Outlook
April Temperature Outlook (Source: NOAA)

That’s something to look forward to!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

