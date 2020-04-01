Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A white nationalist jailed in South Carolina on a domestic violence charge was granted bond after requesting a release because of coronavirus concerns. Augustus Sol Invictus was granted a $10,000 bond Tuesday on charges of domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His attorney said the bond was appropriate given coronavirus concerns and trial delays. Officials say no cases have been reported at the jail. Invictus is accused of choking his wife, holding a gun to her head and forcing her to drive him to South Carolina. Invictus ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.