Kroger offers ‘Hero Bonus’ for hourly associates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kroger Company has announced that all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will be rewarded with a “Hero Bonus” for working during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a release by Kroger, the $2 premium will be given to all associates as an addition to their standard base rate of pay, and will be applied to hours worked between March 29 through April 18.
The initiative is in addition to Kroger’s previous commitment giving a one-time appreciation bonus for workers. Full-time associates will receive $300 and part-time associates will receive $150 if they were hired on or before March 1. The bonus will be made payable on April 3.
Both bonuses were created to ensure associates receive additional cash working on the frontlines during the coronavirus emergency.
“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO said in a release.. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies.”
Kroger has also taken additional steps to ensure the safety of associates and customers, including enhancing daily cleaning procedures, procuring masks and gloves for associates to use, installing plexiglass partitions and adding floor decals to promote social distancing.
