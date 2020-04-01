Huntersville DMV closed while officials await outcome of staff member’s COVID-19 test

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Huntersville Driver License Office is temporarily closed to the public while officials await the outcome of a staff member’s COVID-19 test.
The office was closed Wednesday as a precaution when it was learned a staff member (who was not at work Wednesday) was going to be tested or had been tested, with no results in as yet.
Officials say the office will remain closed, pending the outcome of the test.
During the closure the office will undergo a complete disinfectant cleaning.
On March 17, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles announced that they were closing about 60 offices and suspending most road tests during the coronavirus outbreak.
Due to concern for the health and safety of its customers and staff during the coronavirus outbreak, NCDMV says it will consolidate in-person services to offices large enough to maintain social distancing as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), effective until further notice.
Officials say some driver license offices are open but only to customers with appointments.
