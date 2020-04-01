How the Panthers are working with PSL owners who may struggle to pay for tickets on time

Many PSL owners are on a season-ticket payment plan that runs from March through August with payments due on the first of each month, but traditionally the team does not reach out unless there is no payment at all by May 1. According to a source with direct knowledge, Carolina will not be changing the official due date, but the ticketing office will be working on doing what is best for everyone and action won’t be directly taken against PSL owners if payments aren’t in by May 1.