'Hero Bonus’ coming to hourly Harris Teeter employees during COVID-19 pandemic

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter announced it will provide all hourly associates a ‘Hero Bonus’ during the coronavirus pandemic.
The bonus adds a $2 premium above the standard base rate of pay for retail, distribution, dairy and corporate office employees applied to hours worked April 1 through April 21.
“Our valued associates are true heroes, working tirelessly to ensure our communities have access to the food, medicine and essentials needed during this unprecedented event,” said Rod Antolock, president of Harris Teeter.
The Hero Bonus is in addition to Harris Teeter’s previous one-time bonus to all hourly associates, which pays out on April 3.
“The Hero Bonus is one more way to convey our gratitude, not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 2,800 new hires who have joined the company and the additional 2,300 associates who will soon join the Harris Teeter family,” said Antolock.
To protect associates and shoppers, Harris Teeter has taken several preventive steps, including:
- Enhancing daily sanitation practices, including cleaning commonly used areas more often like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.
- Permitting and working hard to procure protective masks and gloves for associates.
- Installing plexiglass shields at check stands, pharmacy counters and Customer Service registers across all stores.
- Adding floor decals to promote physical distancing at check stands and other locations throughout the stores by April 3.
- Adjusting store operating hours to allow more time for associates to rest, clean and replenish inventory.
Harris Teeter expand edits shopping hours for seniors amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, March 30.
The grocer will offer two hours for senior shoppers, aged 60 and over, each Monday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. until further notice.
Harris Teeter also announced it will open its Pharmacies at 7 a.m. every Monday and Thursday and provide more access for seniors during these new shopping hours.
Harris Teeter was co-founded in 1960 by North Carolina grocers W.T. Harris and Willis Teeter. Harris Teeter operates over 230 stores and 14 fuel centers in seven state and the District of Columbia.
Harris Teeter is headquartered in Matthews, NC and has approximately 30,000 associates, according to the company’s website.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.