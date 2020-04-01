Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is using the five 3D printers it has at its North Carolina research center to make face masks that can be used by healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus. The printers are running almost 18 hours a day and NASCAR is just one entity from the motorsports industry to offer assistance in the pandemic. Brad Keselowski is now producing face masks from his 3D printing company, and Joey Logano established a $1 million relief and recovery fund.
UNDATED (AP) — This should be the time Georgia's new quarterback competition would be the focus of spring football practice. Instead, there is no spring practice for the Bulldogs or any football team. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says not having spring practice due to the coronavirus pandemic hurts quarterbacks more than any position. The timing is bad for the Bulldogs, who will be looking for a new quarterback to replace Jake Fromm. Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman is expected to join D'Wan Mathis, Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck and others in the competition. Georgia also will install a new offense with first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
UNDATED (AP) — The documentary looking at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is set for release nearly two months sooner than expected with no sports to air due to the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN and Netflix announced on Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will air next month will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two hour-long episodes on each of those nights,