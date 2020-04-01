Grand Canyon National Park closes to the public after resident tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with Grand Canyon National Park announced Wednesday afternoon the park would close to the public after requests from Coconino health officials. The closure comes a day after a resident in the South Rim housing complex tested positive for the coronavirus.
National parks across the country are closing after weekends drew heavy crowds, according to The Washington Post. The Post also reported at least seven workers from different national parks tested positive for the disease. There are no known cases of COVID-19 among park service workers at Grand Canyon National Park.
Health officials with the Coconino Health Department and the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to Grand Canyon National Park leaders, asking for the park’s closure to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
The park will remain closed until “further notice,” according to the release. It’s unclear when the closure begins.
Inquiries about backcountry reservations in Grand Canyon National Park can email grca_bic@nps.gov.
