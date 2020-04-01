Georgia Sen. Loeffler gets renewed scrutiny over stock moves

Loeffler's husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, is chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. A separate disclosure made Tuesday reveals he recently sold between about $6 million and $30 million of stock in its parent company, Intercontinental Exchange, a significant portion of which the filing indicates he received as compensation. Loeffler, who also worked for Intercontinental Exchange, also sold between $5 million and $25 million in stock from the company, while exercising an option that gave her as much as $25 million more.