Ft. Bragg soldiers help build massive temporary medical station in downtown NYC

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WBTV) - Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina were among those helping to build a massive temporary medical station in New York City.
The help comes as hospitals in New York City are over being overwhelmed with patients due to the coronavirus. New York authorities rushed to bring in an army of medical volunteers on Tuesday as the death toll in the city climbed past 1,000.
According to Fort Bragg’s Facebook page, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and 44th Medical Brigade from the base joined Civil Support from Fort Eustis, Va., contractors, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel and New York National Guard service members to help build the temporary station.
The medical station was set up in the Jacob Javits Convention Center in downtown New York City in support of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response.
Other groups based in North Carolina have also joined organizations from across the country to help New York City deal with the outbreak.
After transporting materials from North Carolina to New York and moving quickly to assemble them, Samaritan’s Purse has opened a field hospital in Central Park.
What the Christian organization calls its “emergency relief hospital” has been used for hurricane and war relief, but it is now being used to help fight the pandemic.
