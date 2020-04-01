Employee at North Carolina General Assembly tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A member of the cafeteria staff at the North Carolina General Assembly has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the employee was immediately sent home on March 26 after showing signs of the illness. The employee received the positive test results on Wednesday.
That employee, and those working with her, have been placed on leave and advised to self-quarantine for the time period established by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS).
Officials say the cafeteria will be closed indefinitely and undergo a thorough cleaning to ensure any trace of the virus is removed. The snack bars located in the basements of the LB and LOB will have a thorough cleaning this evening and convert to takeout only starting tomorrow. The Sine Dine will remain open as usual.