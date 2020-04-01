7-Eleven donates 1 million masks to FEMA to aid medical workers during coronavirus pandemic

(WBTV) - 7-Eleven has donated 1 million masks to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid the medical community in battling the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"7-Eleven is a brand that cares deeply about the people and communities in which we operate, particularly the first responders and the medical community who put their lives on the line for us every day," said 7-Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto. "When we heard shortages of masks were becoming a serious issue in hospitals, we felt it was our responsibility to respond and help."
Hospitals are facing major shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks and gloves. The shortage has led to hospitals re-using masks and American volunteers sewing masks at home to donate to local hospitals.
7-Eleven has provided all stores with a supply of masks for use by their employees as they serve customers.
All remaining masks have been donated to FEMA.
To learn more about 7-Eleven’s ongoing efforts in response to COVID-19, please visit: 7-eleven.com/coronavirus-safety.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.