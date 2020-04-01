Deputies, good Samaritans rush to help after boats flip over on Lake Norman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies and good Samaritans rushed to help boaters on the waters after multiple boats flipped over on Lake Norman Sunday.
About 3 p.m., strong winds blew down Davidson Creek over 18 mile per hour. The Lake Patrol Deputies observed a small overturned sailboat in the middle of the lake.
Officials say the lone occupant of the boat was in the water having difficulty up righting the sailboat in the strong winds.
Deputies began assisting while reaching out to individuals at the Lake Norman Yacht Club.
While assisting to secure this overturned boat, the deputies began receiving communications from Iredell County Emergency Communications about another large overturned boat near their location.
Lake Patrol deputies responded to the area of Channel Marker D9, where they observed a catamaran overturned on the water.
The single boater of this craft was exhausted from trying to right the craft as the deputies arrived.
Several good Samaritans were offering to help deputies. Deputy E. Finch began removing his duty belt, and was preparing to go into the water to assist the boater.
One passerby in particular did not hesitate to offer help to the deputies.
Timothy MacCarrick, was operating his personal watercraft nearby, and escorted Deputy Finch from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol Boat to the overturned catamaran.
MacCarrick was able to maneuver his watercraft much easier in the strong winds and high rolling waves.
Once Deputy Finch went into the water, he began assisting the boater who was in the water.
Members from the Yacht Club arrived and began assisting and giving instructions to safely up right the catamaran.
Due to the efforts of Deputy Finch and members of the Lake Norman Yacht Club, the catamaran was up righted.
Sheriff Darren Campbell and the members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol Division would like to personally thank Mark Hamilton, Michael Chenard, Alison Chenard, Mathew Chenard, Ben Newman, and Tim MacCarrick for all of their assistance in these two incidents.
