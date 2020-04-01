Deeper look into NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility with council member & Winthrop AD Ken Halpin

ROCK HILL. S.C. (WBTV) - Winthrop athletics director Ken Halpin is a member of the NCAA Council that granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring sports student-athletes. It was a balance of doing what was right versus being financially responsible and they had to make some hard decisions.
The biggest issue was how to keep cost down to keep athletic programs from having to cut other sports.
“To simply wave a magic wand and give everyone another year along with their financial aid doesn’t undo the NLI (national letter of intent) of the students who are coming in as freshmen and that would mean a ballooning of expenses from a financial aid stand point,” said Halpin.
Without some adjusted measures, those expenses could be more than a million dollars for some athletic program and less for others. A legitimate concern by a lot of AD’s around the country including Halpin so the council decided to put the power to decide who gets aid in the hands of the individual institutions.
”If we don’t do this thoughtfully, then the risk is you force one of the lower resourced institutions in the country to honor all the returning seniors and they get another year of eligibility, but now they have lost their sport because the institution has been forced into a sports cutting situation," said Halpin. “If campuses don’t have the resources to do it, they shouldn’t be forced into choosing having the sport or being forced into paying for this if they can’t afford it.”
The sport that will be effected the most by this ruling is baseball. It is the only spring sport that has a roster cap (35) but that had to be adjusted as freshmen will be coming in as well as seniors staying for an extra year.
“By allowing returning student-athletes who’s final year of eligibility was impacted by the coronavirus disease-- allowing them to be non counters against the baseball roster cap was the way to make sure that an incoming student could still have space on the team and not be penalized for it and the returning student would also not be penalized."
While making these decisions were tough, it was an honor that Halpin and the council did not take lightly.
“This specific piece of of legislation, I was really proud to be a part of it at this moment in time,” said Halpin. “We had people who lost sleep trying to make sure we are thinking through this. Colleagues that were adamant that we not make a rash decision. There is no such thing as a solution that was going to come out and not be heavily criticized by somebody and I think that’s one of the cores of great leaders. Sports is extra when it comes to life and death and so we got to get through how we address this outbreak and allow life and the economy to come back. But sports will be evidence that we are really back.”
