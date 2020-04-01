Crime Stoppers: Police searching for man who robbed east Charlotte convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for the man responsible for robbing an east Charlotte convenience store.
The incident happened Thursday, March 12 just after 11 p.m. at the Xpress Mart store at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Farm Pond Lane.
Surveillance video shows an armed man walk into the store and begin demanding money from the store clerk. The suspect is bundled up and wearing gloves.
“Anything could have happened with that gun in that suspect’s hand and any sudden move the victim would have made, it could have been deadly,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The surveillance footage from the business shows the man point a gun at the clerk as the clerk works to get one of the registers open.
“He wanted the money. He knew what he was there for and he was gonna get it,” said Johnson.
The detective said the man was able get hundreds of dollars from both of the store cash registers. The surveillance video then shows the man leave the business.
Johnson said it is not uncommon to see crime in this sectionof east Charlotte.
“With the amount of people that’s in this area and the amount of traffic as well as foot traffic, this area does see more criminal activity than other areas,” said Johnson.
While the suspect was bundled up during the robbery, his eyes were still visible. The detective is hoping someone will recognize the man from the surveillance images and help police identify him.
“We’ve had less and were able to get tips that led to arrests for individuals covered up more than he was,” said Johnson.
He said the suspect is believed to be anywhere between 5’8” and 5’10” and could possibly weigh 160 to 170 pounds.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
