Costco limiting customers inside stores in social distancing effort

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Costco Wholesale is limiting the amount of members inside its warehouses in an effort to practice safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
No more than two customers per membership card will be allowed inside stores at a time. The practice will go into effect April 3.
“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members,” Costco wrote.
The chain recently stopped handing out free samples.
Costco has two Charlotte-are warehouses, with one located on Tyvola Road and a second located on Matthews Township Parkway. The warehouses will open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for members ages 60 and older and for those with physical impairments.
The pharmacy will be open but the Costco Food Court will be closed during the 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. hour.
Costco says it has increased protocols in sanitizing surfaces, including shopping carts, merchandise shelves, front-end belts and registers.
“We extend out sincere thanks to Costco members and employees worldwide for their ongoing support and loyal dedication during this challenging time,” Costco says.
