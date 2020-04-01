Concord family makes meals, delivers them to shut-ins

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - In the midst of all the apprehension and fear over the coronavirus pandemic, there are some shining examples of neighbor helping neighbor. In Concord that ethic is a family affair.
Jena Jeffries, daughters Victoria, 11, and Jessica 12, prepared 44 meals to deliver to a senior adult apartment complex on Wednesday.
“Turkey and cheese sandwich with corn or green beans, dinner roll with salad," Victoria said.
Each resident got enough for a ham dinner and sandwiches for an additional lunch. along with treat bags.
“They’re dropping meals to senior citizens that can’t get out…they wanted to help those who can’t get out and give them something a little different for dinner," said mom Jena.
Miss Pat, a resident, took the family from room-to-room where they put the bagged meal on the floor and then knocked on the door.
“I got something for you, I got a blessing," Miss pat said after knocking on each door.
“Just to see the smiles on everybody’s face and know that there is good coming out of it. Even so there is so much going on, there is some good coming out of it," Jena Jeffries added.
“Wow! Great day isn’t it? Great day!” one resident exclaimed.
Jeffries also said that more meals are planned for the community.
“The following week we are going to deliver to come local shut ins and working on a meal plan for that,” Jeffries said. “We will do this as long as we can. There have been great people that have donated money and we never asked they just wanted to help in some way so we are working off the the money that has been donated. I know we can do this again next week but after that we will just have to play it by ear and see what happens.”
Anyone wanting to help with the project can visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2979751588755223/2979751665421882/
