Charlotte-based Showmars now offering ‘Grocery Essentials’ for customers amid coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-based restaurant chain is now offering up a new service that will allow customers to get groceries delivered to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Showmars is now offering a ‘Grocery Essentials’ feature for it’s customers. The new concept allows for customers to order several grocery items from the chain’s website.
“It is a program where we’re using our supply chain to kind of source the essential grocery items,” said Matthew Zitsos, an operator for Showmars restaurants in uptown Charlotte.
Zitsos and his brother, Zack, explained that they’ve recently developed the concept amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Due to restrictions in place across the state, restaurants in North Carolina have been forced to close their dining rooms to the public. Only takeout and delivery orders are allowed.
Matthew Zitsos explained that like other restaurants, Showmars has also lost revenue due to the pandemic.
“I mean it’s hurt for sure. It’s hurt the restaurant industry all over the world,” said Matthew Zitsos.
The Zitsos brothers said they’ve had to temporarily let some employees go, but plan to hire them back.
“We’ll recover. As an industry, as a group, it’s a big piece of the economy and we’ll recover, but it’s forced people to adapt when possible,” said Zack Zitsos.
The Zitsos brothers have tried to adapt by implementing the ‘Grocery Essentials’ program. A new page has already been created on the restaurant chain’s website. Customers can choose from a variety of foods like chicken breast, salmon, milk and eggs. The service also features a few household items like paper towels and gloves.
The site notes that a minimum $65 order is required to utilize the service and delivery is done during the afternoons Monday through Saturday.
“It was really important to us to find some way to be useful to the community,” said Zack Zitsos.
The brothers noted that the new service has also allowed them to bring back some of the employees they had to temporarily let go.
They are asking that customers be patient with them as they work to keep up with supply and demand for the new program.
