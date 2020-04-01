Carolina Country Music Fest moved to September due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Festival has been postponed due to the threat of the novel coronavirus.
The 2020 edition was set to take place June 4 through June 7 in the area around Eighth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Organizers announced it will now be moved to Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.
All previously purchased tickets and parking passes will still be honored for the rescheduled dates, according to organizers. Festival headliners Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jake Owen, and Darius Rucker will all perform on the rescheduled dates.
Among the other artists set to perform at the 2020 CCMF was Joe Diffie, who passed away on March 29 due to complications from COVID-19. Organizers said they plan to keep Diffie’s spot on the lineup for a tribute.
“We are grateful for the collaboration from all involved who have worked with us tirelessly to reschedule CCMF for September,” said Bob Durkin, president of Carolina Country Music Fest. “Working to move this year’s festival to the fall was uncharted territory for all involved, including artists, their management, local government officials and the Myrtle Beach community. We appreciate everyone’s flexibility and we are excited that we will still be able to have CCMF this year.“
Stay with WMBF News for more on this breaking story.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.