Carhartt to make gowns, 2.5M masks for frontline workers

TENNESSEE (WBTV) - Carhartt factories in Tennessee and Kentucky are making thousands of gowns and millions of masks for those working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Unpredictable times can’t change our purpose,” Carhartt posted. “Over the past couple weeks, we have assembled our Crisis Management Team to determine what actions we must take to navigate these uncertain times.”
On Tuesday, the company announced they were working to provide those working on the frontline with the gowns and masks they need to protect themselves. Carhartt says they will begin production this month - and intend to make 50,000 gowns and 2.5 million masks.
Medical gown production will begin on April 6 and mask production is expected to start on April 20. “As long as these critical items are in short supply, we will continue to assist in production,” Carhartt posted.
On March 15, Carhartt stores issued a temporary closure. The company says they are compensating all Carhartt associates.
