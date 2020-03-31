What to expect from law enforcement of Stay at Home order

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper’s Stay at Home order, now in effect across North Carolina, is enforced by local law enforcement agencies. A lot of folks have been asking how they plan to do that, and if, as an essential employee, a letter is needed to prove your “essential” status.
The sheriff in Dare County near the coast was doing checkpoints, closer to home the East Spencer Police did one on Long Street on Monday night, but it was more information than enforcement.
“I do have a paper that says I can go to work, my job is still essential," said Jenni Fogt, shopping at Food Lion on Tuesday.
It’s helpful for workers to have letters, Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes says, but it isn’t a requirement.
“If your employees feel more comfortable and want a letter, it’s okay to do that. It’s certainly helpful to us but it is certainly not required.”
Chief Stokes has been getting questions about the governor’s order. He says while local law enforcement agencies are responsible for enforcing the order, don’t look for them to be very aggressive.
“We’re not going to go out and stop people just to check to see if they are in compliance with the order if we see them out, nor are we going to do any checkpoints or anything like that," Chief Stokes added.
In other words, if you ran a stop light, for example, an officer may ask you why you’re out and educate on the order.
“The only time we would resort to enforcement, if there were just flagrant and ongoing violations that somebody was committing that potentially puts the public in danger," Chief Stokes added. “We’d get reports of businesses that would be in violation of those executive orders and we went by and gave them a copy of the order and explained that to them and got compliance that way.”
Police did respond to the parking lot near Big Lots on E. Innes Street on Saturday night where a large group of teens had gathered. The teens were told that gatherings like that were in violation of coronavirus guidelines, so the party broke up.
Many agencies are adopting a similar stance. In Iredell County, Sheriff Darren Campbell said “we will not be stopping cars or boats to check your travel papers, nor will we set up checkpoints to inquire about your travel plans. We believe the residents of Iredell County are responsible and will be moving about for the purposes of taking care of your essential needs.”
