UCSO bloodhound passes away after 5 years on the force

UNION COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - A bloodhound deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office passed away recently after five years with the department.
Bloodhound Heidi, with the department since 2015, passed away due to a recent illness, the UCSO posted on Facebook Tuesday.
The post reads that Heidi, who was assigned to handler Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Presson, “was a valuable asset for the Sheriff’s Office and a tremendous resource when searching for missing and lost persons.”
Deputies say when not at work, Heidi “enjoyed relaxing, walking and chasing her K-9 sibling” Atos around the yard.
“Job well done Heidi,” the post concluded. “You are gone but not forgotten.”
