UCSO bloodhound passes away after 5 years on the force

UCSO bloodhound passes away after 5 years on the force
Union County Sheriff's Office bloodhound Heidi with her handler, Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Presson. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 31, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 11:03 AM

UNION COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - A bloodhound deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office passed away recently after five years with the department.

Bloodhound Heidi, with the department since 2015, passed away due to a recent illness, the UCSO posted on Facebook Tuesday.

The post reads that Heidi, who was assigned to handler Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Presson, “was a valuable asset for the Sheriff’s Office and a tremendous resource when searching for missing and lost persons.”

Deputies say when not at work, Heidi “enjoyed relaxing, walking and chasing her K-9 sibling” Atos around the yard.

“Job well done Heidi,” the post concluded. “You are gone but not forgotten.”

R.I.P. Heidi Earlier this month, UCSO Bloodhound "Heidi" passed away due to a recent illness. "Heidi" was a valuable...

Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.