The sun will come out... tomorrow!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been a cool and gray day but things will look up as soon as tomorrow.
There is only a 10% shower chance for Wednesday and highs will be in the low 60s. That still isn’t as warm as the temperatures we just came out of, but with a little sun working in through the day it will feel very different tomorrow.
By Thursday, we will be back in the upper 60s and the sun still stick around. In fact, rain chances will remain low for the rest of the week and right into the weekend.
Highs will climb back to the low 70s Friday and Saturday and the mid to upper 70s by Sunday.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
