S.C. health officials not telling first responders location of COVID-19 patients

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they won’t tell first responders the location of people who tested positive for the coronavirus.
York County Sheriff Tolson says this information is critical for first responders.
”I cannot for the life of me understand why they can’t release that limited amount of information for first responders to do their job," says Tolson.
Tolson used the words baffled and frustrated when describing the situation he is in. For the past eight days, he has been trying to get the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to share critical information - people with the coronavirus’ address.
”We know what information we need. We know you have that information. We know you have the ability to release that information and we are pleading for you to release that information to our first responders so that we can remain as safe as possible," says Tolson.
First responders want the information to know when to use their limited personal protective equipment. Globally, PPE is in high demand, which is causing less PPE to be available.
In a press conference on Tuesday, SCDHEC epidemiologist Linda Bell explained why they aren’t releasing the addresses.
“It ends up being false information when people rely on knowing about a specific address or specific location if they’re trying to use that information about making decisions about how to protect themselves," says Bell.
SCDHEC also sent this statement:
“DHEC initially also provided this information on its website, however, the amount of information DHEC provides publicly is limited, particularly in cases that occur in small or other close-knit communities where even basic pieces of information could identify an individual. When asked if first responders should be given this information, Senator Lindsey Graham says responders should be protected, but did not go into detail if he thinks DHEC should starting supplying addresses. We need to make sure we keep our health professionals safe. We need to balance privacy with that.”
Tolson says knowing the locations can provide protections. Only his deputies would get the information and could be trusted with it.
"We trust these men and women to perform advance medical techniques on people. We trust these men and women to run into schools where shots are being fired," says Tolson. We trust them to do that we should be able to trust them with the limited information of an address where someone has been infected.
For now, York County announced they will start asking people who call 911 questions about their conditions or anyone else living in the house. Here are the questions:
- Have you or anyone involved had a fever, a cough, OR trouble breathing within the last 14 days?
- Have you or anyone involved had contact with a patient diagnosed with, or is under evaluation for (COVID-19) coronavirus, in the last 14 days?
- Have you or anyone involved traveled outside of the country in the last 14 days.
Tolson asks people to be truthful about their situations, so his deputies and other first responders can properly.
