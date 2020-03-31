S.C. Dept. of Education releases guidelines on grading, virtual learning and graduation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Education has released its academic plan for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Public K-12 schools are closed through April, and could be closed longer as the state fights the spread of the coronavirus.
There will be no mandatory testing this spring, after the federal government waived that requirement.
Teachers are working with students through packets and virtual learning to complete the semester.
The plan says students will receive credit for the courses they enrolled in during the spring semester if they complete the requirements.
Special consideration is being given to high school seniors so they may earn their course credits and be ready for post-secondary education.
Below is the full letter sent from State Superintendent Molly Spearman to school leaders:
