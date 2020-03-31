Salisbury Police promote Lt. Lee Walker

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lt. Lee Walker has been named the public information officer (PIO) for the Salisbury Police Department (SPD), following the recent retirement of Lt. Greg Beam. Walker has been with the Salisbury Police Department since 2002.
Walker’s law enforcement career spans 25 years, beginning with the Appalachian State University Police Department. His previous positions with Salisbury include supervision of the patrol division, training supervisor, and patrol watch commander. In addition to his duties as PIO, he will serve as commander of criminal investigations.
“Lt. Walker will continue our commitment to keeping the public informed of important SPD topics and information through available media channels,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “I have confidence he will provide excellent service to the community in his new role.”
Walker holds a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College. He has more than 3,000 hours of specialized law enforcement training, and is a former board member of the Rowan County Peace Officers Association.
