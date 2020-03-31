Rowan County reports 24 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Health Department is reporting that there are 24 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s one more case than what the NC Department of Health & Human Services had reported for the county earlier on Tuesday.
Rowan County Public Health Director Nina Oliver reports that 457 specimens have been submitted for COVID-19 testing. Of those, 24 specimens have tested positive. In review of the 24 positive cases the following was found:
- 11 of those were travel related and 13 were community acquired
- 4 patients have recovered, 4 are hospitalized, 1 deceased, and we continue to follow-up with 15 individuals.
These results are from the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Rowan County Offices at 402 North Main Street Salisbury Announce Operational Changes
Citizens looking to conduct in-person services at 402 N Main Street will notice a change in flow to adhere to EO121. Staff will be outside in the parking lot to working with individuals wishing to perform on-site services to ensure safe social distancing and limit the total count of individuals walking through the halls between department suites. You are encouraged to perform services remotely, taking advantage of phone calls, emails, and online services.
Departments located at 402 North Main Street are: Environmental Health, Register of Deeds, Tax Assessor’s Office, Tax Collector’s Office, Planning and Development, Building Inspections
For detailed information regarding operational changes, please click on the banner at www.rowancountync.gov/COVID-19.
