Police looking for missing man after family finds his vehicle in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a 51-year-old man who was reported missing after family members found his vehicle in Charlotte on Sunday.
Police are conducting an investigation into the disappearance of a 51-year-old Anthony Benton.
On Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 10:18 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police was contacted by family members in reference to their concerns for Benton.
Benton was last seen by a family friend on Glory Street during the evening of Friday, March 27, 2020.
On March 29, 2020, family members located the vehicle Benton was driving, a black four-door Hyundai Elantra, in the Rosedale Apartments on Perennial Terrace Drive.
After Benton left the family friend’s home driving, he has not been seen or heard from since. Benton was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts, and flip-flops. He stands 5’8” tall and weighs 215 pounds.
Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Benton is asked to call 911. Detective Tuttle is the lead detective assigned to this case and can be contacted at 704-336-8340.
