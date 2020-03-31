People who lost jobs before and during coronavirus pandemic struggle to find employment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said the “insidious virus” has forced North Carolina businesses to lay off 300,000 people over the last two weeks.
“It’s hard,” Martitza told WBTV after losing her job last week.
She filed for unemployment after getting temporarily laid off from her job with Minute Suites at the airport.
“Trying to re-certify weekly is the challenge because logging on you can’t get passed the login screen it will just time out on you all the time,” Martitza said.
She's one of many people struggling to check on her case.
“I am out looking for jobs but then again there’s 10,000 people like myself doing the same thing," she said.
Thomas McCoy lost his job when EarthFare filed bankruptcy in February. He worked up until the end of the month, just as COVID-19 was ramping up.
“I wish there was more people, more phone lines to help all of us,” McCoy said.
The virus is also hurting people on the job hunt before the outbreak.
Dina Servideo has been looking for a job since last July.
“I’ve been doing odd end jobs that aren’t even available to me [now]," Servideo said. "Child care, house keeping.”
Now she has no way to make money while she searches, and the search is harder than ever.
“Unfortunately there’s nothing being done, I’m told, if you’re already received unemployment and Covid has not affected you directly," Servideo said.
The one thing these people all have in common is that they all need help.
“There’s many many more, not just me that are going through the same situation,” McCoy said.
WBTV reached out to the Division of Employment Security to get an update on what they’re doing to solve the wait times for callers and the internet glitches.
