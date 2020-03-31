NCAA grants an extra year of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A historic day for the NCAA as they granted an extra year of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes as they had their seasons cut short due to COVID-19.
This not only applies to seniors but all student-athletes.
“In principal, I agree with it, but in practice it’s going to be really hard to implement,” said Davidson athletics director Chris Clunie.
Difficult to implement because athletic programs around the country are different.
“We are a high academic institution,” said Clunie. “A lot of our seniors are on track to graduate. If they want to play, they can go to grad school. That’s one thing we don’t have is grad school. If they want to play, they will have to do it elsewhere."
This is going to be very expensive for all the division 1 programs in the NCAA.
“A lot of our scholar athletes are on partial scholarships and then financial aid and that’s a strain on the entire institution,” said Clunie.
Because there will be so many different scenarios, the NCAA is putting the power in the school’s hands to figure out how they will supply aid to the student-athletes. They are allow to give the same amount or less to the student-athletes.
Today’s vote does not apply to winter sports including basketball. The NCAA rejected this because they had completed their regular season. So players looking for one more shot at One Shining Moment will not get that chance.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.