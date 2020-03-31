N.C. highway patrol won’t conduct traffic stops, unless necessary, during stay-at-home orders

(WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrols says they will not be conducting traffic stops, unless deemed reasonable and articulable suspicion exists, during the current “stay at home” order that was issued by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The statewide “stay at home” order started at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,300 North Carolinians tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Troopers asked people to not call *47 (*HP) or 911 for non-emergency-related inquiries.
