Mecklenburg County closes all sport courts after crowded weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders said they were disappointed crowds flocked to public parks over the weekend, saying that people weren’t taking social distancing seriously enough.
So on Tuesday, Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Department announced that all Park and Rec sport courts would be closed.
County leaders said after the busy weekend that if they continued to see groups not following social distancing rules, they might have to make the restrictions on parks more rigid.
“The parks, there were way more people. You couldn’t social distance even if you wanted to," said Mecklenburg County Public Health director Gibbie Harris on Monday.
County leaders are still encouraging people to stay away from groups and abide by the order. They say stopping the virus only works if the entire community cooperates.
The updated guidance for several park-specific activities is now listed:
- Parks and greenways are open for our community. With the warm weather they have been quite crowded. Social/physical distancing is a requirement. PLEASE comply.
- Golf is permitted on golf courses. No other businesses related to golfing, i.e. golf ranges, should be open.
- Basketball pick-up games, tennis and other games that involve the use of shared equipment and space are not allowed.
- Use of playground equipment is prohibited.
Freedom Park was fairly busy for a Monday afternoon. But people were maintaining social distancing rules.
The playgrounds were not roped off, but there was a park ranger there warning people not to use them. By later that afternoon, the park ranger was no longer there and dozens of people were using the equipment.
Park-goers fear that people acting like this will cause the county to close down the parks completely.
Maria Ebinger walks the trail nearly everyday.
“It’s really important health wise for my mental health to be able to do that,” Ebinger said. “To get to Freedom Park and be able to walk down a good six miles a day has saved me mentally.”
Greg Kucharski works out outside 4 to 5 times a week. He says he saw the crowds at Freedom Park over the weekend and he was concerned.
“I think they need to be a little more enforced because some people are not being responsible at this point,” he said.
County Commissioner Elaine Powell is passionate about parks staying open, but the realizes the county might be forced into further restrictions.
“We have to be very thoughtful about how we go forward while the public needs to realize how serious this is," Powell said. "People need to take this seriously and follow the recommendations so we can stop the spread. And if people can do that, we can keep the parks open.”
