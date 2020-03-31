Man shot outside apartments in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was found in a Rock Hill roadway suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night, sparking a shooting investigation.
Rock Hill police say they were called to West Main Street at Cherry Road just after 8 p.m. Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man in the roadway with gunshot wounds. His vehicle had run off the road, and struck a utility pole and a fence.
Police learned the 21-year-old was shot at the Oak Hollow Apartments on South York Avenue, where officers say they found several shell casings in the parking lot.
The victim was taken to PMC to be treated for his injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 803-329-7293.
