Man seriously injured in Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a Circle K on North Graham Street near I-85 after a man showed up covered in blood. The call came in around 12:20 a.m.
Police believe the man was shot at another location.
CMPD says they are working to determine exactly where the crime occurred. The shooting remains under investigation.
No names have been released.
