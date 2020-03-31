Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Doctor: 2 weeks for North Carolina order to take slow cases
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's state epidemiologist says the new statewide stay-at-home order won't show any conclusive effect on blunting the intensity of the new coronavirus for about two weeks. New restrictions ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper covering business operations and prohibitions of gatherings of more than 10 people begin late Monday afternoon. Several urban counties and some cities already began enforcing similar orders in their localities late last week. The state now counts more than 1,300 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths. The positive cases include 25 in rural Northampton County, nearly all of which are linked to an adult care home there.
CONGRESS-SENATOR-STOCKS
FBI reaches out to Sen. Burr over stock sales tied to virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has reached out to Sen. Richard Burr about his sale of stocks before the coronavirus caused markets to plummet. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity. The outreach suggests the Justice Department may be looking to determine whether Burr exploited advance information when he dumped as much as $1.7 million in stocks in the days before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy. Burr has denied wrongdoing but has also requested an ethics review of the stock sales.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS
N. Carolina public TV now airing programs to help students
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's public television network is now airing educational programs designed to complement work that students are doing at home or online while schools are shuttered. University of North Carolina Television started airing shows this week on its North Carolina Channel and on the web focused on learning for children in grades four to 12. The Department of Public Instruction is also assembling materials related to the programs for online access or for printing. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered K-12 public schools be closed starting March 16. They now aren't expected to reopen until at least after May 15.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAIRDRESSERS
North Carolinians urged not to have hairdressers visit homes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State officials are urging North Carolina residents not to coax hairdressers and massage therapists into making house calls during the stay-at-home order for the coronavirus outbreak. WRAL reports that providers who make house calls are at risk of losing their license and being charged with a misdemeanor. Since all salons and spas have closed, officials say some providers have been offering or getting requests to make house calls. Executive director with the N.C. Cosmetic Arts Board Lynda Elliott says that since people working in the industry are hands-on with the client, there’s no way to keep six feet apart.
VOTER REGISTRATION-DMV
Online voter registration options expanded in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is making it easier to register online to vote or to make registration changes through the Division of Motor Vehicles. The State Board of Elections and the DMV announced this week that people with North Carolina driver's licenses or division-issued IDs can make registration changes on a website without completing a DMV transaction at the same time. The expanded services are free. Registration modifications that can be performed include changing one's address or political party. People with neither a driver's license nor ID still must fill out paper registration forms and return them to their local election board office.
QUARANTINE VIOLATORS-ABORTION PROTEST
Police: Men defied stay-at-home order outside women's clinic
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say seven people have been charged with violating stay-at-home orders while protesting outside an abortion clinic. Greensboro police said the demonstrators were outside A Woman's Clinic of Greensboro when they were asked to leave Monday because of stay-at-home orders prompted by the new coronavirus. Police said the protesters refused to leave. Authorities say they were charged with violating a county stay-at-home order and resisting a public officer. It's unclear if any of the men have attorneys.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNC-ADMISSIONS
UNC system changes admissions requirements due to outbreak
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina System says it's changing its admissions requirements for the incoming freshman class because SAT and ACT tests have been halted by the coronovirus outbreak. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that under the changes, each individual university can now choose to admit students with a minimum 2.5 weighted high school GPA or a combined SAT score of 1010 or an ACT score of 19. The proposed policy was scheduled to take effect in 2021 if approved, but the UNC Board of Governors voted by phone during a special meeting on Monday to expedite the process.
AP-NC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOAX ARREST
Police: Man threatened to spread virus in online 'hoax'
HAVELOCK, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they've filed charges against a man who claimed on Facebook that he had the coronavirus and was going to infect others with it. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Monday that Christopher Floyd, 44, of Havelock, has been charged with disorderly conduct. The Sheriff’s Office said that citizens had contacted authorities about the posting. Investigators determined that Floyd did not have the virus. They said he what he posted was a hoax. It's unclear if Floyd has hired an attorney. A phone number listed for him in public records is disconnected.