Health officials provide new data about Mecklenburg County coronavirus cases

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials are releasing new information about the coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, 601 Mecklenburg County residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 with three deaths.
County officials have released results and stress that they only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many people infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing.
Highlights about the reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:
- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Five cases were youth under 20 years old.
- Younger adults make up most cases for all racial/ethnic groups except non-Hispanic Blacks, for whom one-third of cases were older adults (≥ 60 years) and only a quarter were in the youngest age group (20 to 39 years).
- At this time, officials say they do not believe the racial/ethnic differences observed in their data are related to the spread of COVID-19 or differences in the susceptibility of certain groups to being infected by COVID-19. Officials say these differences are more likely related to the current testing criteria, which is focused on symptomatic patients, and underlying racial/ethnic disparities in rates of chronic conditions that increase severity of illness with COVID-19.
- About 1 in 5 reported cases overall were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. However, hospitalization rates among older adults (≥ 60 years) were significantly higher – 1 in 2 were hospitalized.
- Three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases.
- About a third of reported cases have been released from isolation.
- Individuals released from isolation met the CDC criteria to no longer isolate: ≥72 hours passed since resolution of symptoms and ≥7 days passed since symptoms first appeared.
- There were reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the entire county.
Select Characteristics of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of April 1, 2020)
Hospitalization Rates by Age Group among COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of April 1, 2020)
Distribution of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of April 1, 2020)
COVID-19 Cases (per 100,000 residents) Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of April 1, 2020)
