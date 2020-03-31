Gov. Cooper orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen N.C. trooper

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WBTV) – Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Nolan Sanders.
“We are mourning the loss of NC Highway Patrol Trooper Nolan Sanders who died in the line of duty in a car accident," Gov. Cooper said when ordering the flags lowered. "Kristin and I are grateful for his courage and commitment to protecting North Carolinians. We send our prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, friends and all members of the NC Highway Patrol family.”
The flags are to remain lowered until sunset on Friday, April 3.
Trooper Sanders, a five-year veteran, was driving north on Interstate 795 in Pikeville shortly after 7:15 p.m. on March 27 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a concrete ditch culvert, according to NCSHP Sgt. Chris Knox. The crash happened near the U.S. 70 bypass.
Sanders was 28-years-old and married.
“It’s a difficult time. It is,” Knox said. “Every trooper, every person who works for the highway patrol is a member of our family. Their families are members of our families. This is tough. Our colonel, all of our command staff has been out all night — has been with the family, has been at the hospital with the family, has been at their homes already. The support network is already showing what we do.”
