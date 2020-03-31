Food Lion donating $3.1 million to help those in need during pandemic

Ham continued, "Our neighbors’ lives have been changed so much over the past several weeks and we know many of our customers and associates’ families have been affected by the closure of schools and businesses as the entire nation works together to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. While these actions are necessary, our communities are struggling and it has further increased the need, especially for our most vulnerable neighbors, including seniors and children who struggle with food insecurity and all who are in fear of contracting the disease, to have access to fresh, affordable food.”