First Alert: Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Moderate to heavy downpours will track through the WBTV viewing from west to east through the late afternoon and into the evening hours.
While the threat for severe storms is very low, the focal point for the any thunderstorms is mainly south and east of I-85 corridor late this afternoon. Overall, most neighborhoods should anticipate no more than a half-inch of rainfall out of this system.
Northeasterly breezes will keep Tuesday's high temperatures in upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day.
Overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s as the low pulls off the Carolina coast and rain tapers down around daybreak. The arrival of colder air may even lead to a few snow flurries in the mountains Wednesday morning.
Otherwise, Wednesday will be another cool day with below-average afternoon readings in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday and Friday bring more sunshine and a steady rebound in temperatures that should top out near at least 70° both days.
High temperatures in the low to middle 70s are in the weekend forecast that remains dry until perhaps late Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
