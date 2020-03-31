First Alert: Cold rain today ends warm, dry stretch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are brewing. Gone is the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures of late, both replaced by rain and cool readings in the 50s and 60s.
As low pressure drifts across the South today, spotty, light rain this morning will evolve into a more widespread rainfall for the afternoon and evening hours.
While the threat for severe weather is very low today, the focal point for the any thunderstorms that do develop will be mainly south and east of I-85 corridor late this afternoon.
Overall, most neighborhoods will receive no more than about a half-inch of rain out of this system. Nothing too heavy, but good enough to water down the lawn and garden and clear the pollen out of the air.
Overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s as the low pulls off the Carolina coast and rain tapers down around daybreak. The arrival of colder air may even lead to a few snow flurries in the mountains Wednesday morning.
Otherwise Wednesday will be another cool day with below-average afternoon readings in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday and Friday bring more sunshine and a steady rebound in temperatures that should top out near at least 70° both days.
High temperatures in the low to middle 70s are in the weekend forecast that remains dry until perhaps late Sunday.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
