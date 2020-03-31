FBI says ‘Bad Wig Bandit’, connected to several N.C. bank robberies, has been arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI has announced the arrest of the “Bad Wig Bandit," an accused thief who was involved in multiple bank robberies in the Charlotte-area while wearing several different wigs.
The FBI says the man is in custody in Columbus, Georgia, in connection to four bank robberies in North Carolina and one store robbery in Charlotte.
Officials say 30-year-old Patrick Alexander was taken into custody at Fort Benning, Georgia, on Monday when he attempted to enter the installation. When Military Police ran his identification, which is standard procedure to enter a military installation, an active robbery warrant was discovered.
Alexander is currently facing one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon related to the Charlotte convenience store robbery and one count of common law robbery for the Huntersville bank robbery.
He is currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail in Columbus, Georgia.
The FBI first gave Alexander the name “Bad Wig Bandit” after he was suspected to have robbed three banks in the Charlotte Metro area within three weeks. In each robbery, the suspect wore a different wig. He was described as a black male with a medium build, believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
Alexander is a suspect in the following robberies in North Carolina;
- December 13, 2019- BB&T Bank 16710 Northcross Drive, Huntersville;
- January 7, 2020- New Horizon Bank 6440 Wilkinson Boulevard, Belmont;
- January 7, 2020- Wells Fargo 403 Cox Road, Gastonia;
- January 16, 2020- BB&T Bank 100 Dana Road, Hendersonville; and
- January 23, 2020- Circle K 100 Red Roof Road, Charlotte.
The FBI, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Huntersville Police Department, the Belmont Police Department, the Gastonia Police Department, and the Hendersonville Police Department are continuing to investigate. Additional charges are likely. FBI Atlanta assisted in the investigation.
If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov.
