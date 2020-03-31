Email from local, veteran emergency room nurse gives perspective on COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 is an exceptionally dangerous and highly contagious virus sweeping our nation and putting thousands of lives at risk. It is true that most people will only experience “flu-like” symptoms, but that is not going to be true for thousands of others. We all may think... “I’m healthy and my kids are healthy.. what’s the big deal!” But how many of us know someone in our lives with “underlying” medical conditions? Diabetes, hypertension, asthma, obesity, kidney disease. This could be your spouse, sibling, parents, friends, etc. These are the people you should worry about. They are members of your family and people you know and love.