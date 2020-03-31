Effectiveness of handmade medical masks and how one hospital system is putting them to use

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People across the country are sewing handmade masks to fill the shortage of protective equipment for healthcare professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a CDC spokesperson, homemade masks should only be used by healthcare professionals as a last resort.
“In settings where facemasks are not available, healthcare professionals might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort. However, homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect healthcare professionals is unknown. Caution should be exercised when considering this option. Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face,” Press Officer Arleen Porcell wrote in email.
Still, hundreds of volunteers are making and donating them to local hospitals. Atrium Health is still putting the masks to use.
According to Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Anupama Neelakanta, masks donated to Atrium Health will be given to patients who are showing symptoms of influenza.
“Cloth masks are usually not fluid resistant, but it does help to act like a protective barrier to cover your mouth so any aerosols or droplets that come out of your mouth, it definitely helps stop the spread of that,” Dr. Neelakanta said.
According to Atrium Health’s Lean Sensei Kathleen Sharp, she approached a group of seamstresses in her neighborhood to ask if they would make cotton masks to be given to patients and vulnerable populations. The group known as the Treetop Needlecrafters started working. Sharp says it started with about six of them.
The women developed a pattern which includes an extra pocket where a filter could be inserted. According to Sharp, vacuum manufacturer Electrolux is donating 10,000 vacuum filters that could be placed in the masks.
Dr. Neelakanta says if the masks are used for healthcare workers, they may insert filters to add more protection for employees.
“In the future if we do not have any PPE there is a possibility that we would use this for healthcare workers. We have talked bout including filters to increase the filtration capabilities,” Dr. Neelakanta said.
Since the volunteers developed a pattern, Atrium Health made it public. Now, more than 700 volunteers across three states are sewing fabric masks.
Sharp says the masks are picked up and disinfected. Dr. Neelakanta says the masks will be given to patients who enter Atrium Health clinics and emergency rooms. She says patients who are discharged, will take the mask home with them. For patients who are admitted, the masks will be washed and reused by the patient.
As of now, the CDC still only recommends those who are sick or those who are caring for those who are sick to wear a mask. A CDC spokesperson says the agency does not have guidance scheduled to come out that would change those guidelines. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci says there are discussions to expand the recommendation of more people wearing masks.
“The thing that has inhibited that a bit is to make sure we don’t’ take away the supply of masks who need them. But when we get in a situation where we have enough masks, I believe there will be some very serious consideration of more broadening the recommendation of using masks,” Dr. Fauci said.
