Donations, trash piling up at closed Goodwill locations in the Charlotte area

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Officials say trash and donations are beginning to pile up at Goodwill stores and donation centers that are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say as people are forced to stay home, the pandemic and nice weather have prompted many to tackle decluttering projects. So much so, that Goodwill has been overwhelmed by drop-offs at stores and donation centers.
The problem is - these location are closed.
“As much as we love to accept donations to support our mission, we can’t take them right now,” said Goodwill President & CEO Chris Jackson. “People are dropping things off and it is not only a health hazard - but the cost to clean this up redirects funds away from our mission, which we know is especially important right now as people are losing their jobs. We are asking people to organize their items at home and have them ready to donate when we reopen.”
Last week, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont temporarily closed its stores and donation centers in both North Carolina and South Carolina due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
These stores and donation centers are in the following counties in NC and SC: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Union, Lancaster, and York.
Goodwill officials say they aren’t taking donations, and kindly asked residents to not leave trash at stores.
“As people in our community are losing their jobs by the thousands, our services are needed now more than ever," Samantha Story, Goodwill Public Relations and Communications Manager, said.
Goodwill has been asking residents to please hold onto their items until the stores can reopen.
“We look forward to seeing you and your donations after that time. Please also be kind and place your trash at your local waste or recycling facility. Removing trash takes funds away from our mission of providing job training and employment support to our community, which is needed now more than ever,” a statement read.
