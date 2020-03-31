Day 1 of Stay at Home in Burke County

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - The first full day of the Stay at Home order for North Carolina left Morganton downtown sidewalks empty, businesses shuttered and few people venturing out except to go to essential businesses.
“It’s sad and surreal,” said one woman who was out walking her dog.
Only a few places remained opened under the state order and that included grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants for drive through or takeout.
Many people went to the park and walked with social distancing in mind if they encountered others.
“We are keeping our six foot clearance,” said Clyde Shuping.
Meanwhile one group of essential workers was busy as ever. City of Morganton garbage collectors were filling up the trucks quickly on Tuesday.
With more people staying at home, the amount of trash to be picked up has increased said the workers.
They expect it to continue like that until the Stay at Home order is lifted.
